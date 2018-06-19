Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s SECRETS™ – What do you have that is stolen?

Text us your secrets anonymously to 75617 and we’ll read them live on the air everyday at 8:20. Judging by the secrets we get, it’s a good thing we don’t know your names.

<iframe src=”https://www.podcastone.com/episodewidget?episodeID=935e7794-e385-4b86-958c-55ade28890d0&logo=true” width=”100%” height=”70″ frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no”></iframe>

SECRETS™ is a trademark of KSTP-FM, LLC.