Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s SECRETS™ – What would you be doing if you weren’t committed?!

Crisco, Dez and Ryan’s SECRETS™ – Who are you spying on?! Text us your secrets anonymously to 75617 and we’ll read them live on the air everyday at 8:20. Judging by the secrets we get, it’s a good thing we don’t know your names.

SECRETS™ is a trademark of KSTP-FM, LLC.