When Crisco was young, his trumpet recital of Hot Cross Buns went terribly awry. His pants broke. His trumpet was out of tune. He was even asked to not blow into the instrument for fear he would screw up the rest of the children. After many years of shame he finally has his chance to redeem himself ! However, he’d have to get past the critique of Manny Laureano, trumpet player for the Minnesota Orchestra for the last 36 years. Did he get his redemption?