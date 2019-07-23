Cynthia Erivo stars in the new film, ‘Harriett’

Focus Features just released the first official trailer for the film, Harriet starring Cynthia Erivo in the title role. The film as stars Hamilton alumni, Leslie Odom, Jr. and musical sensation Janelle Monae! Read the official description, watch the trailer below and look for Harriet in theatres November 1st.

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Watch the trailer:

