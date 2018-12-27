This dad flew standby all day so he could spend Christmas with his daughter!

Posted by: KS95 December 27, 2018 216 Views

Not everyone was fortunate enough to have the holiday off on Tuesday, but this flight attendant still got to spend the day with her dad!

A Delta passenger, Mike Levy, shared a picture of himself sitting next to a man named Hal. Hal’s daughter Pierce is a Delta flight attendant who unfortunately had to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Naturally Hal was sad, but decided they could still make it work. So Hal spent the days flying on each of her flights so they could still spend the holiday together!

Awww…Merry Christmas!

