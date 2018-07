This is not the story of Tonya Harding. This is the story of Danica Patrick. This is, “Me, Danica.”

Watch as Danica Patrick and boyfriend Aaron Rodgers spoof “I, Tonya” in this hysterical fake trailer for her own film, “Me, Danica.” The fake trailer was present at the ESPYs on Wednesday by the real film’s Academy Award-winning star, Allison Janney.

In the trailer Patrick plays both her younger self and her own mother, while Rodgers plays her loving boyfriend.