Dashcam shows man riding Lime scooter on the highway

We’ve all seen those Lime scooters floating around the Twin Cities, right? For the most part, even if they’re annoying, they’re fairly harmless.

Well … one thing we definitely haven’t seen is a Lime scooter in the middle of rush hour traffic on the highway. On Monday, a dashcam in Dallas, Texas, captured a commuter on a Lime scooter making his way downtown!

The rider manages to switch lanes from the far left to the far right lane. WTHeck?!

FUN FACT: The electric rental scooter has a top speed of about 15 mph. The speed limit on I-35 is 70 mph.

Watch the crazy video below:

