Dave Chappelle TOTALLY photobombed this couple’s engagement photos!

Picture it: You’re in the middle of your engagement photo shoot in Yellow Springs, Ohio and all of a sudden Dave Chappelle is photobombing your pictures!

That’s what happened to Tommy Saunders and Emily Eldridge. According to the photographer, Chappelle apparently lives in the area and didn’t initially want to be in the photos but then decided to photobomb them instead.

Needless to say, Saunders and Eldridge will NEVER forget the day they took their engagement photos!

