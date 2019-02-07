Delta and Coca-Cola are forced to apologize for a recent “napkin” campaign!

If you have flown Delta recently you might have been given one of the now removed napkins sponsored by Coca-Cola. In an attempt to be cute, and fun, and trendy … Delta and Coca-Cola released the following napkins:

The napkin then sparked quite the debate! Some found the napkins “Creepy AF” while others found the humor in the napkin and applauded the brands for, “encouraging people to TALK to one another, make new friends, or do anything besides stare mindlessly at phones.”

Both brands have since apologized for the “failed” marketing campaign, but not before the Twittersphere erupted with anyone and everyone’s opinion on the issue. Take a look at some of the opinions floating around Twitter, and let us know what you think? Was it a swing and miss?

Hey @Delta and @CocaCola These napkins are creepy AF. Pretty sure no one appreciated unsolicited phone numbers in the ‘good old days’ and they sure as heck don’t want the number of someone who has been gawking at them on a plane for hours today. Not a good look. pic.twitter.com/PJAiurFRMh — ducksauz (@ducksauz) January 21, 2019

@Delta @CocaCola I friggin LOVE these napkins. How anybody can find this genuinely creepy is beyond me. I once met a guy on a plane and we ended up in a 6 month relationship…and it all started with a smile and a…number…on an airplane napkin #Delta #CocaCola pic.twitter.com/3Wg7YMjelp — Juliet Jones makes stuff up for a living (@IreallyamJuliet) February 7, 2019

Napkins received from @Delta on Wednesday flight seem unintentionally creepy, especially after reading the smaller print. Swing and a miss, @DietCoke. pic.twitter.com/eKaMruqqUR — Mike J (@MJJoe) February 1, 2019

Hey @Delta and @CocaCola your napkins are fine. I actually laughed when I saw them on my flight from Madrid. I didn't feel encouragement to do anything with other passengers just cuz of the piece of paper under my drink. People need to calm down — Sergey Avanesyan (@avanesyan_s) February 7, 2019

Even former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee decided to chime in!