Delta and Coca-Cola are forced to apologize for a recent “napkin” campaign!

If you have flown Delta recently you might have been given one of the now removed napkins sponsored by Coca-Cola. In an attempt to be cute, and fun, and trendy … Delta and Coca-Cola released the following napkins:

The napkin then sparked quite the debate! Some found the napkins “Creepy AF” while others found the humor in the napkin and applauded the brands for, “encouraging people to TALK to one another, make new friends, or do anything besides stare mindlessly at phones.”

Both brands have since apologized for the “failed” marketing campaign, but not before the Twittersphere erupted with anyone and everyone’s opinion on the issue. Take a look at some of the opinions floating around Twitter, and let us know what you think? Was it a swing and miss?

Even former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee decided to chime in!

