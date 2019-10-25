Demi Lovato chooses “Marie Antoinette” as her round one Halloween costume!

We’re approaching the weekend before Halloween, which means between now and Monday the pictures will start pouring in on our social media feeds.

We’ll see our “celebrity pals” posting their elaborate costumes thanks to the help of highly talented glam squads, and then we’ll see our normal friends who managed to either pleasantly surprise us all or haphazardly throw something together that vaguely resembles some sort of character or idea.

Halloween always brings out a wide range of people wanting to go out and party! To start the season, Demi Lovato posted two photos on Instagram showing off her “round 1” costume choice … Marie Antoinette!

How do you think she did?