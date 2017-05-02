Dez’s Dr. Oz Watch & Win Question: May 2, 2017

Posted by: KS95 Morning Show May 2, 2017 6 Views

After five years as a health expert on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Dr. Mehmet Oz gets an hour of his own each weekday to discuss viewers’ health-and-wellness concerns. No subject is off-limits, as Dr. Oz addresses viewers’ questions and talks to health experts about any and all topics, from sex to diet and exercise to diseases and ways to avoid them!

#FeelBetterEveryDay with Dr. Oz weekdays at 3pm on Fox9!

Answer Dez’s Dr. Oz Watch & Win Question below for your chance to win a $200 Visa Gift Card!

Dr. Oz Watch & Win Question: May 2, 2017

Follow Dr. Oz on Facebook!

About KS95 Morning Show

KS95 Morning Show
Listen weekdays 5:30-9am on 94.5 KS95.
© 2015 KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules