Disney+ releases official trailer for Star Wars spinoff ‘The Mandalorian’

We should probably apologize now for all the “Disney” related content coming your way, but over the weekend Disney dropped quite new trailers, park news, and other exciting tidbits at the D23 Expo, and since it seems like Disney owns everything these days … we’ve got a lot to share!

Speaking of which, Disney unveiled a trailer for the first-ever live-action Star Wars series, ‘The Mandalorian’ coming to their new streaming service, Disney+!

The new series is created by Jon Favreau and takes place between Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and Episode VII: The Force Awakens. It follows “a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.”

Watch the exciting trailer below, and look for the first season of eight episodes hitting Disney+ on November 12th!

