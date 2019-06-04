Disney’s ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ is officially open!
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Disney’s ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ is officially open!

Posted by: KS95 June 4, 2019 6 Views

Guess what?!

After endless months of construction, Disney’s finally opened a new 14-acre expansion called ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ to the public!

Check out a video with details about the new park:

A replica of the Millennium Falcon is pictured during the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Media Preview at Disneyland Park, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

An A-wing interceptor starfighter is displayed during the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Media Preview at Disneyland Park, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

A visitor exits the Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities store during the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Media Preview at Disneyland Park, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The Millennium Falcon starship is pictured during a dedication ceremony for the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction at Disneyland Park, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules