This one is for all the “Doctor Who” fans out there! Your first teaser for the new series is finally here!

Aired on BB1 during the FIFA World Cup final between Croatia and France (where France took the victory), the teaser highlights three companions the Doctor will be adventuring with this time around: Graham, Ryan and Yasmin, played by Bradley Walsh, Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill.

Whittaker will officially take over the Doctor Who reigns when the series returns to BBC1 this fall.