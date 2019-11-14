Does SpongeBob SquarePants really need another movie?

Posted by: KS95 November 14, 2019 38 Views

It’s been about a year since the creator of the hit Nickelodeon show, “SpongeBob SquarePants” died and now, Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Animation have teamed up to release a new film feature our favorite lovable sea sponge.

The new film, “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” follows our hero as he searches for his stolen pet snail, Gary.

Voiced by Tom Kenny as SpongeBob SquarePants, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Rodger Bumpass as Squidward Tentacles, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, and Douglas Lawrence as Plankton. But there are also a few newcomers to the franchise including; Awkwafina, Reggie Watts, and Keanu Reeves!

Watch the trailer below:

