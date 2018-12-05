Dog saves Argentinian goal keeper from major embarassment!

During a soccer match between two Argentinian teams, a goal keeper kicked the ball into the back of an opposing player and almost caused a score on his own goal … but lucky for him a rogue dog on the field swooped in just in time to block the goal!

It’s pretty cute!

Ataja mejor que arqueros profesionales jajaja ! #BuenMartes pic.twitter.com/pxDX7s4MJl — Pasión Fútbol (@PasionFutbol860) December 4, 2018

It kinda reminds us of our old friend Buddy! Remember him from the infamous, “Air Bud” series?! Watch the trailer for “Air Bud 3: World Pup” below:

