Dog saves Argentinian goal keeper from major embarassment!

Dog saves Argentinian goal keeper from major embarassment!

Posted by: KS95 December 5, 2018 67 Views

During a soccer match between two Argentinian teams, a goal keeper kicked the ball into the back of an opposing player and almost caused a score on his own goal … but lucky for him a rogue dog on the field swooped in just in time to block the goal!

It’s pretty cute!

It kinda reminds us of our old friend Buddy! Remember him from the infamous, “Air Bud” series?! Watch the trailer for “Air Bud 3: World Pup” below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules