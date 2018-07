Dogs do the darnest things, right? Like singing “Toxic” by Britney Spears! This viral tweet of Riley “singing” Toxic is amazing. But what’s even better is the mashup that one Twitter user created! See both videos below:

Is it just me or does Riley sound like he’s singing toxic by Britney Spears? pic.twitter.com/XT4us4ERYD — matt (@matthardn) July 21, 2018