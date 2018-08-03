Drake releases music video for “In My Feelings”

If your’e a fan of Drake you know that for a hot-minute people were really REALLY into this #InMyFeelingsChallenge. For those of you that don’t follow Drake and his music, you might not have noticed. Well … the time has come and Drake has finally released a music video for the song.

The end of the video features some great cameos from a few well known celebrities including; The Fab 5 from “Queer Eye,” Ryan Seacrest, and even Will Smith.

Watch the video here, but warning it does contain a few explicit lyrics:



PS. Jimmy Kimmel did a follow-up interview with the now infamous #InMyFeelingsChallenge kid that went viral after getting hit by a car! See the video and Kimmel’s follow-up below:

