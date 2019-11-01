Dua Lipa releases new song and music video, “Don’t Start Now”

She’s back! The UK pop singer Dua Lipa has finally released a new single “Don’t Start Now” and we already love it.

Back when she released her hit song, “New Rules” some were worried that she might only be a one-hit wonder, but time and time again she’s proved us wrong.

“I chose to put this song out first so I could close one chapter of my life and start another,” Dua Lipa said in a statement. “Into a new era with a new sound! It’s about moving on and not allowing anyone to get in the way of that. It also felt like a natural first song choice as I made it with the brilliant same crew I made ‘New Rules’ with.”

Watch and listen below:

