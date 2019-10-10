Dustin Matarazzo hosts a brand new prank show, ‘Prank Encounters’ on Netflix

Oh, boy we love a good prank!
Netflix just released a trailer for their new prank show, Prank Encounters hosted by Gaten Matarazzo, known for his role as Dustin in Stranger Things!
Check out the official description and trailer below:
This October, don’t go outside, don’t open the door, and don’t trust anyone… especially Gaten Matarazzo! Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised. Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo (known for his role as Dustin in Stranger Things), each episode of this terrifying and hilarious show takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime. It’s business as usual until their paths collide and fear meets funny when their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises.