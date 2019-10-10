Dustin Matarazzo hosts a brand new prank show, ‘Prank Encounters’ on Netflix

Dustin Matarazzo hosts a brand new prank show, ‘Prank Encounters’ on Netflix

Posted by: KS95 October 10, 2019 8 Views

Oh, boy we love a good prank!

Netflix just released a trailer for their new prank show, Prank Encounters hosted by Gaten Matarazzo, known for his role as Dustin in Stranger Things!

Check out the official description and trailer below:

This October, don’t go outside, don’t open the door, and don’t trust anyone… especially Gaten Matarazzo! Prank Encounters is the most elaborate hidden camera prank show ever devised. Hosted by Gaten Matarazzo (known for his role as Dustin in Stranger Things), each episode of this terrifying and hilarious show takes two complete strangers on the surprise ride of a lifetime. It’s business as usual until their paths collide and fear meets funny when their one-day assignments turn into supernatural surprises.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules