Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is at it again … and this time he bought his mom a new house!

Let’s be honest, most of us got our parents a few cute trinkets, a cute sweater and some other semi-useless crap for Christmas, but leave it to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to make us all look bad (oh, and Brady Singer) because he not only splurged on his mom … he bought her a new house!

WTHeck?! Yeah, a house. When it comes to giving that guy just knows how to put a smile on our face!

Bravo, Johnson! You did it again!

Watch her reaction below: