Ed Sheeran addresses reports that he secretly got married

Posted by: KS95 February 21, 2018

Did Ed Sheeran get married?

After being spotted wearing a ring at a performance on Monday and on the BRITs red carpet, people speculated that the star had secretly married fiancée Cherry Seaborn.

 

Ed Sheeran confirmed Wednesday that he is not married and that his ring is an engagement ring.

 

