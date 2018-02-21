Ed Sheeran addresses reports that he secretly got married

Did Ed Sheeran get married?
After being spotted wearing a ring at a performance on Monday and on the BRITs red carpet, people speculated that the star had secretly married fiancée Cherry Seaborn.
Ed Sheeran confirmed Wednesday that he is not married and that his ring is an engagement ring.
Ed Sheeran continues to leave us guessing over reports he’s married as he arrives to the #BRITs sporting a ring https://t.co/TaL4Hhql1w pic.twitter.com/epqHR7n5hk
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 21, 2018