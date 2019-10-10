Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry are teaming up in honor of “World Mental Health Day”

Yes. That title is correct. Singer Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry are in fact teaming up for “World Mental Health Day!” Last night (October 9), the royal accounts released a teaser video of Ed Sheeran knocking on Prince Harry’s door with a camera crew followed by a black slide that said, “Tomorrow 10th October!”
This morning, the royal accounts released a longer video (2ish minutes) talking about the importance of mental health in honor of “World Mental Health Day!” It’s an unexpected and amazing pairing. Watch the full video below:
Both Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran want to ensure that not just today but every day, you look after yourself, your friends and those around you. There’s no need to suffer in silence – share how you’re feeling, ask how someone is doing and listen for the answer. Be willing to ask for help when you need it and know that we are all in this together. #WMHD Check out the accounts below for more resources and support: @Heads_Together @Calmzone @MentalHealthFoundation @CharityNoPanic @SamaritansCharity @YoungMindsUK @GiveUsAShoutInsta @Childline_official @LetsTalkAboutMentalHealth @Jedfoundation @Pandas_UK @Charitysane @MindCharity @TimeToChangeCampaign @RethinkMentalIllness @MentalHealthMates @ActionHappiness @MHFAEngland @DitchTheLabel @TheBlurtFoundation