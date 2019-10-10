Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry are teaming up in honor of “World Mental Health Day”

Yes. That title is correct. Singer Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry are in fact teaming up for “World Mental Health Day!” Last night (October 9), the royal accounts released a teaser video of Ed Sheeran knocking on Prince Harry’s door with a camera crew followed by a black slide that said, “Tomorrow 10th October!”

How elusive?!

This morning, the royal accounts released a longer video (2ish minutes) talking about the importance of mental health in honor of “World Mental Health Day!” It’s an unexpected and amazing pairing. Watch the full video below: