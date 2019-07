Ed Sheeran drops official music video for ‘BLOW’ with Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran decided to surprise everyone by releasing a new music video this week! Earlier today, the singer released the official music video for his song ‘BLOW’ with Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars!

The video features glammed up female dopplegangers of the three singers, and was filmed at the Viper Room in Los Angeles.

Watch the video below: