Eight kids just co-championed the Scripps 2019 National Spelling Bee!

In a Scripps National Spelling Bee first, at the end of 20 rounds of competition, eight children were named co-champions!

At the end of the 17th round, nearly three hours into the competition, announcer Jacques Bailly made a shocking announcement, and people were shocked!

Dr. Bailly just announced we're in uncharted territory. We won't run out of words but may run out of words to challenge our most storied spellers in Bee history. At Rd 20, 3 away, all remaining spellers will be named Co-Champions of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. #spellingbee — Scripps National Spelling Bee (@ScrippsBee) May 31, 2019

The competition continued, words got harder, but these eight spellers were in it to win it! “We’re throwing the dictionary at you, and you’re showing the dictionary who’s boss,” Bailly said jokingly.

Watch the amazing final round below:

