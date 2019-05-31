Eight kids just co-championed the Scripps 2019 National Spelling Bee!
In a Scripps National Spelling Bee first, at the end of 20 rounds of competition, eight children were named co-champions!

At the end of the 17th round, nearly three hours into the competition, announcer Jacques Bailly made a shocking announcement, and people were shocked!

The competition continued, words got harder, but these eight spellers were in it to win it! “We’re throwing the dictionary at you, and you’re showing the dictionary who’s boss,” Bailly said jokingly.

Watch the amazing final round below:

