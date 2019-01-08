Eight people crash landed their parachutes into a Florida swamp on NYE

“It’ll be fun,” they said.

“What could go wrong,” they said.

“What great way to ring in the New Year,” they said.

Tell that this guy and his seven friends who decided to jump out of plane on NYE in Florida. It’s just too bad they didn’t plot the landing very well. The first half of the video features Lane Paquin as he crash lands into a thick Florida swamp. The second half is from his perspective as he watches, and listens to, his friends crashing into nearby trees, water and road! We also get to see video footage from a few other people’s perspective.

SMH.

We should probably state that nobody was harmed during the entire experience, but we’re guessing there’s at least one or two of them that probably won’t be parachuting again anytime soon.

Watch the video below, and hopefully learn something from it:

