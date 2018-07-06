Elaine from “Seinfeld” was a genius! McDonald’s will sell muffin tops!

Raise your hand if you remember when Elaine said, “The top is the best part. It’s crunchy, it’s explosive, it’s where the muffin breaks free of the pan and does its own thing,” and then added “I’ll tell you, that’s a million dollar idea right there — just sell the tops.”

Even though that was over 20 years ago, we now will get just the tops. McDonald’s will now start selling muffin tops! According to Nation’s Restaurant News, muffins without their stems will be available in poppy seed, double chocolate and blueberry at McDonald’s “Experience of the Future” locations. It’s part of their newly redesigned all-day breakfast menu!

How you determine if a McDonald’s near you is an “Experience of the Future” location is beyond our wealth of knowledge, but if you find one selling muffin tops … let us know ASAP!

AND JUST FOR FUN!

In other McDonald’s news … this happened. GROSS!