Ellen DeGeneres introduces the new segment “TikTok Tuesday” on her show!

Ellen DeGeneres introduces the new segment “TikTok Tuesday” on her show!

Posted by: KS95 December 3, 2019 443 Views

If you haven’t heard of TikTok, don’t worry it’s not super important. It’s basically a new app that all the kiddos are going crazy over and while we don’t know how long the craze will last, it’s here now so enjoy it.

This week, Ellen introduced a new segment on the show called, “TikTok Tuesday!” Check out some of her favorite Tiks? Toks? Whatever they’re called from the week.

Watch below:

Ellen has special segments for every day of the week, including Me Me Monday and Thank GIF It’s Friday. Since Tuesday was wide open, she introduced a brand new segment called TikTok Tuesday, featuring some videos from the popular app, including some of her own!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules