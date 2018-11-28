Elton John cancels concert almost 30 minutes after it should’ve started!

Elton John fans were upset when the 71-year-old singer cancelled his show 30 MINUTES after it was supposed to start at the Amway Center in Orlando via Twitter.

Fans were anxiously waiting for the show, when Amway Center posted the following on Twitter:

We're sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight. The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold onto your tickets. pic.twitter.com/fZRVH1tVyu — Amway Center (@AmwayCenter) November 28, 2018

WTHECK?! SERIOUSLY?! And no matter how much you love Elton John, the announcement did NOT go over well with some fans.

“Holy crap/ $250 on tickets/ $150 hotel/ $30 in drinks/ Elton John cancelled for the night… Priceless,” one wrote.

It’s unfortunate that Amway Center is forced to take much of the fallout from the event, but the folks at Amway have promised that all receipts and passes will be honored on the rescheduled date when it is decided.

Ugh. What a nightmare!