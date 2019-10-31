Emilia Clarke finally reveals the real culprit behind the infamous “coffee cup debacle” on ‘Game of Thrones’

It’s been a little over five months since the infamous Game of Thrones coffee cup debacle that swept the internet. And now, during an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Emilia Clarke revealed the real culprit behind the cup.

It’s Conleth Hill aka Varys.

“So here’s the truth: we had a party before the Emmys, and Conleth (Hill), who plays Varys – who’s sitting next to me in that scene – he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I have got to tell you something, love. The coffee cup was mine,’” she revealed.

“It was his! It was Conleth’s coffee cup! He said so. He said, ‘I think it was, I am sorry, darling. I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.’”

