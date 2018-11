Little known fact, Emily Blunt (star of Mary Poppins and Into the Woods) has a fear of singing in front of people! Well … when Ellen DeGeneres found out she wanted her to face her fears head on, and she even enlisted the help of the the good ole’ Backstreet Boys!

Blunt took the stage with the famous boy band, and sang one of their classics!

Watch as Blunt conquers her fears and sings, “I Want It That Way”