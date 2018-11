Emmy-winner Claire Foy knows all the lyrics to “Rapper’s Delight?!”

Leave it to Jimmy Fallon to make Claire Foy (The Crown) prove that she knows all the lyrics to The Sugarhill Gang’s 1979 classic hit song, “Rapper’s Delight!”

She was ALMOST done with her interview when Fallon decided to address a rumor circulating the internet. And while most internet rumors aren’t exactly true … that’s when Foy (while completely embarrassed) grabbed the mic and gave us a solid first verse!

Watch the video below, and tune in this weekend when she hosts Saturday Night Live!