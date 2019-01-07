#EpicFails: Parents surprising their kids with trips and gifts!

Posted by: KS95 January 7, 2019 193 Views

Remember when you were a kid, and your parents surprised you with something awesome like a vacation or tickets to something really cool?! If not, we’re sorry that you never got to experience that level of joy.

Either way, parents have been pulling stunts like that for years upon years! And with the invention of video cameras those priceless reactions are often caught on camera for everyone to enjoy! But what happens when the surprise goes completely wrong?!

Watch these surprise fails below:

BONUS: It even happens with teenagers!!!

