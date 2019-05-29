EpicFail: Watch this fan throw out a painful first pitch!

Throwing out the first pitch a baseball game is a pretty awesome experience, but it’s also very stressful. It doesn’t have to be great, but it just can’t be BAD! You’ve got all eyes on you and your only goal is to get the ball from point A to point B without some horrendous mishap.

During a game between the Kansas City Royals vs the Chicago White Sox, a White Sox employee was given the tremendous honor and it didn’t go well.

Watch the video below:



BONUS: At least she isn’t famous, unlike this #epicfail from 50 Cent!

