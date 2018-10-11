An episode from “Black Mirror” is shockingly real in China!

Posted by: KS95 October 11, 2018 0 Views

If you aren’t a fan of the Netflix series, “Black Mirror” that’s completely okay, it’s not for everyone BUUUUUT if you’re willing to watch a single episode, we recommend Season 3: Episode 1 “Nosedive.”

It’s about a futuristic society where people are scored based on good and bad behavior. Having a good score awards you certain privileges, while having a bad score causes you to become an outcast and a social pariah. The episode is actually very eye opening, until you learn that this is something already happening in China.

Watch the shocking video below:

