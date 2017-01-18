Did you ever get a tattoo a little prematurely?

This overzealous Cowboy’s fan really thought they were going to go all the way this year…so he had to change it to next year!

@DCBlueStar Hey Dallas Cowboys! Now it’s official. Don’t let me down. SUPER BOWL 51 CHAMPIONS!!! Tattooed on 12/6/16. I’m calling it now. pic.twitter.com/aKBfalRnkw — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016

“Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” I know 100%. I had a vision! @dallascowboys SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/t2jpAzf7RR — Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 18, 2017

Click here for the whole story!