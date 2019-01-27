Everyone is adapting the Marie Kondo’s “KonMari” method … even Ellen DeGeneres!

Don’t be fooled, even before her Netflix special, “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo,” Kondo was very successful. However, when something hits Netflix it immediately skyrockets to a new level. It becomes a household obsession, and fodder for water cooler talk in workplaces around the country … and THAT is what happened with Marie Kondo. Her already successful empire struck lighting and everyone is talking about it.

Now the “KonMari” method has reached an even bigger level, and Ellen DeGeneres has given it her stamp of approval. In a segment on her show, DeGeneres challenges Kondo to help her writer, Troy! And while Kondo can help anyone … Troy may be a bit of a bigger challenge than most.

Watch as Kondo attempts to help Troy!

