“everyone else is running out of ideas” Cara says of today’s lyrics

This is KS95 Artist Alessia Cara being artistic, not drowning! There’s an underwater scene in her new music video that was terrifying for her to film even though she’s a strong swimmer and diver.

During a recent interview she talks about the type of lyrics we’re hearing in pop music:

“I think people got tired of listening to things they couldn’t relate to,” she said.

“People are looking for something real right now; we need to look out for each other with everything that is going on in the world.

“I think that’s one of the reasons a lot of young artists are using their platform to say important things, because we need it … everyone else is running out of ideas.”

You’d think living out your dreams, getting to the Grammy stage, would be some of the happiest moments in Alessia Cara’s life and career, but music politics can be a thief of any Best New Artist’s joy.

Discover more about Alessia’s Growing Pains as a young person in the music biz: here.

I hope I never stop having growing pains. Because that probably means I’ve given up living life to the fullest.

Oh boy, getting deep in here. *wink*

Carissa