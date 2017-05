Everyone is going nuts over “Backpack Kid”

Have you seen this guy yet?

“Backpack Kid” stole the show at Katy Perry’s Saturday Night Live performance. We love it!

Watch below…

How do u steal the show from #KatyPerry on #SNLFinale?

Backpack kid turnt up, and turned it out!

Sick. pic.twitter.com/rkRsTGWIfi — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 21, 2017