Everyone is talking about Michelle Obama’s boots NOT her boobs …

Posted by: Moon & Staci December 20, 2018 46 Views

Michelle Obama stepped out in $4,000 thigh-high Balenciago boots during the last stop on her book tour in Brooklyn, NY! She’s been touring the country to promote her memoir, Becoming.

Of course the sparkly boots caught the attention of both Staci and Bangs, and during a conversation about the boots a listener called in because she thought Moon and Staci were talking about the former first lady’s boobs. SMH.

Listen to the audio below:

