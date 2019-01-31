WTHECK: Woman kicked off United flight for openly fat-shaming

We can all agree that the amount a space on a plane is limited, and no matter what size or shape you are … it’s gonna be a tight squeeze. And guess what? We’ve all come to accept that and respect other people in the process.

Well a woman on a recent United Airlines flight was kicked off after going on a “fat-shaming rant” about her two seat mates. It starts out very VERY passive aggressively at first as she complains to someone via cell phone, “Oh my goodness! I don’t know how I’m going to do this for the next four hours! This is just impossible ’cause they’re squishing me. Like, just unbelievable. At least they’ll keep me warm.”

Finally the passenger (who made sure to record the entire ordeal) Norma Rodgers, an award-winning New Jersey nurse spoke up, and that’s when it all went downhill for the woman. After being confronted by other passengers who heard her rude behavior, she fired back shouting at people across the plane. Eventually the flight team realized her behavior would most likely be problematic and set her up for alternate travel arrangements.

Watch the abbreviated story here:



Watch the full video below:

