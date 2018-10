Faith Hill announces that she will be doing a new CBS talent show!

Faith Hill took to Instagram last night to announce that she will be joining James Corden, Drew Barrymore, and RuPaul on a new CBS talent show!

We don’t know too much about the show just yet, but Corden will host while Hill, Barrymore, and RuPaul sit on the judging panel.

See Hill’s post below, and stay tuned for more information.