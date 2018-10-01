Fan rushes Adam Levine during Maroon 5 concert in Toronto

Maroon 5 was just here in the Twin Cities and lucky for Adam Levine everything went according to plan; however, that wasn’t the case in Toronto last week.
Toward the end of the concert while performing the hit song, “Sugar” a fan jumped up onstage and ran full speed ahead toward Levine! A security officer quickly stopped the woman and escorted her from the stage.
Watch the video below:
So last night at the @maroon5 concert in Toronto, this crazy girl jumped on stage and tried to attack @adamlevine ! Thanks to the quickness of security Karl, she didn't get to him! I saw her in cuffs with 3 cops after the show. Lol! pic.twitter.com/ahXvT0A3e5
— ϟїη Ðαḯ ♥♫ █♥█ ツ💋 (@sindai) September 28, 2018