Fan rushes Adam Levine during Maroon 5 concert in Toronto
(AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Posted by: Moon & Staci October 1, 2018 110 Views

Maroon 5 was just here in the Twin Cities and lucky for Adam Levine everything went according to plan; however, that wasn’t the case in Toronto last week.

Toward the end of the concert while performing the hit song, “Sugar” a fan jumped up onstage and ran full speed ahead toward Levine! A security officer quickly stopped the woman and escorted her from the stage.

Watch the video below:

