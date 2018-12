Fans set a record with more than 34K bears tossed on the ice at Hershey Bear’s game

The title pretty much says it all. More than 34,000 teddy bears rained down onto the ice during the game this past weekend at the Giant Center setting a new record for the teddy bear toss.

All of the teddy bears will go to local charities, and as one fan puts it in the video, “It’s make you feel great. It’s for a good cause.”

Watch the video below: