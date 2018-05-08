How fast can you solve a Rubik’s cube?

It may not be the most exciting news on the planet, but just in case you were wondering … there’s a new world record for solving a Rubik’s Cube.

Feliks Zemdegs from Australia broke the previous Rubik’s Cube world record on Sunday, May 5th with a time of 4.22 seconds at the Cube for Cambodia competition in Melbourne, Australia.

Considering most of us can barely manage to get one side to be the same color over the course of hours or even days, this is insanely impressive. But to make it even more impressive, the previous world record of 4.59 seconds was simultaneously held by South Korea’s SeungBeam Cho and none other than Zemdegs himself.

Watch the speedcuber break the world record in the video below.