‘Fast & the Furious’ meets an obstacle course in the new trailer for the Netflix series, ‘Hyperdrive’

How to would we describe Netflix’s new show, Hyperdrive?! Think Fast & the Furious but on an obstacle course! On August 21st contestants will compete in a tournament to be the “Hyperdrive” champion.

At first, we were a little lukewarm on the idea, but after seeing the trailer we’re 100% in on this new show!

Daring drivers from around the world test their limits in custom cars on the biggest, baddest automotive obstacle course ever built. In this new original Netflix competition series, driving prowess, mechanical ingenuity and emotional resilience will be tested in this open invitation, build and race tournament. Many will compete but there can only be one Hyperdrive champion.

Watch the trailer below:

