Our favorite Emma Stone moments from this week’s “Saturday Night Live”

This weekend, Emma Stone was the host on Saturday Night Live! We’ve rounded up our favorite sketches from the episode and put them here for you!

So … in no particular order, here we go!

Opening Monologue: Emma stone celebrates returning to host SNL for a fourth time.



The Actress: An actress (Emma Stone) creates her character’s backstory.



Fashion Coward: A commercial advertises a clothing store that sells bland clothing for women.



Chalmers Reserve Event Wine: A couple (Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong) tries to sell an affordable wine but an Italian couple (Emma Stone, Kyle Mooney) reveal how it’s made.



Ladies Room: A group of women (Leslie Jones, Emma Stone, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim) gather in a nightclub ladies room.

