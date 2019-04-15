Our favorite Emma Stone moments from this week’s “Saturday Night Live”

Posted by: KS95 April 15, 2019 0 Views

This weekend, Emma Stone was the host on Saturday Night Live! We’ve rounded up our favorite sketches from the episode and put them here for you!

So … in no particular order, here we go!

Opening Monologue: Emma stone celebrates returning to host SNL for a fourth time.

The Actress: An actress (Emma Stone) creates her character’s backstory.

Fashion Coward: A commercial advertises a clothing store that sells bland clothing for women.

Chalmers Reserve Event Wine: A couple (Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong) tries to sell an affordable wine but an Italian couple (Emma Stone, Kyle Mooney) reveal how it’s made.

Ladies Room: A group of women (Leslie Jones, Emma Stone, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim) gather in a nightclub ladies room.

