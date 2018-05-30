Our favorite’s from the “America’s Got Talent” premiere!

We talked about it on the show today, but in case you missed it … here’s a rundown of some of our favorite performances during the “AGT” premeire!

The band We Three Joshua, Bethany, and Manny are siblings in their 20s who performed a song they wrote about their late mother from her perspective as she was dying from cancer.



A 14 year old girl named Flau’jae (Flaw-zsa-ay) from Savannah raps her original song “Guns Down”…She explains the song before she starts…

There was an acrobatic dance troupe from Austria who really blew everyone away. And they got the first GOlden Buzzer from Host Tyra Banks.

They got the Golden Buzzer when they went on France’s Got Talent too!