FeelGoodFriday: Boy with autism becomes cheer team star!

Meet Will Johnson, a 19-year-old high school senior with autism. Will was completely non-verbal until the age of three, and was finally diagnosed with autism at five.

Making friends in high school is already tough, but Will was having a very difficult time and feeling down in the dumps. When a friend on the cheer team suggested Will come spectate one of their cheer practices, something sparked for him. Soon after he joined the squad!

And while he may be out of sync from the rest of the squad that’s not what matters, the team and the crowd love his energy and passion! Will being part of the cheer squad has not only helped Will out of his funk, but it has also helped others realize how much of an impact just being cheery can provide!

Watch the story of Will below:

