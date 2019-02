#FeelGoodFriday: Watch as this drag Elsa pushes a police van during a blizzard in Boston

If you thought Elsa was powerful before, you’re never gonna believe what she did in Boston.

Watch as this drag Elsa SINGLE-HANDEDLY pushes a police van that was stuck during a blizzard in Boston. Here’s the best part it took under two-minutes for the whole thing to happen!



SIDENOTE: This video is from last winter, but we still thought it was worth sharing!